Re: the Feb. 22 article "Doctors caution legislators against 3 vaccine measures.

I am astonished at the bill to in effect "restrict" vaccinations over the objections of physicians and every right minded group from the CDC on down. I am a lifelong Republican who continues to be astonished at the depths the party's Luddite leadership has sunk to. The bill passed in committee on a 5-4 vote with all Republicans voting for it. The leadership shows a desire to pander to a shrinking base on its way to irrelevance just as has happened in California.

Howard Richmond

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

