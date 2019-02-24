Re: the Feb. 22 article "Doctors caution legislators against 3 vaccine measures.
I am astonished at the bill to in effect "restrict" vaccinations over the objections of physicians and every right minded group from the CDC on down. I am a lifelong Republican who continues to be astonished at the depths the party's Luddite leadership has sunk to. The bill passed in committee on a 5-4 vote with all Republicans voting for it. The leadership shows a desire to pander to a shrinking base on its way to irrelevance just as has happened in California.
Howard Richmond
Oro Valley
