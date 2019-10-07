Kudos to Gov. Doug Ducey for showing restraint in his reaction to Judge Neil Wake, who recently ruled that the state acted illegally in taking excess money from the Arizona State Land Trust. Thank you, governor, for not calling Judge Wake a traitor, as your Republican colleague in the White House did for House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.)
After all, your education money grab of $2.2 billion in 2017 was necessary to help fund $400 million in corporate tax reductions.
Your thinking, and the thinking for your campaign contributors, was that by reducing corporate taxes there would be a surge of job growth in Arizona. Unfortunately, most of those new jobs are in low-wage health services, corporate call centers and fulfillment centers (think Amazon warehouses).
But thank you for fighting to keep Arizona among the worst states for education funding. And please don’t arrest Judge Wake.
Peter Dean
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.