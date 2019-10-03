We have become accustomed to President Trump lashing out and insulting his opponents.
Governor Ducey recently lashed out and insulted Judge Wake, claiming the Judge is an "embarrassment to the legal field", simply because he disagrees with a ruling that nullifies Ducey's stopgap solution to Arizona's school funding crisis.
Does this nastiness sound like Governor Ducey, or is this an imitation of President Trump? And is this to become the new norm in politics?
Fortunately, the Judge is a gentleman who abides by the rules and therefore was unable to comment on the personal attacks. We all pray that we can return to valuing and supporting judges like him, rather than politicians like Ducey and Trump.
Karen Austen
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.