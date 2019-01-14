Re: the Jan. 11 article "New tax forms for AZ presume lawmakers' OK."
Congratulations to all who voted for Gov. Doug Ducey in November. Now he wants to thank you all by requiring that Arizonans pay between $170 million and $228 millions annually more in higher taxes. This potential tax increase became apparent in late 2017 after the federal tax law was changed.
The Republican controlled Arizona Legislature and Gov. Ducey had over a year to address this but did not. Maybe they were afraid, if this became a public issue before the November election, they would lose the support of their base. This should been brought up to public discussion before November so that the voters could make an informed decision at the voting booth.
Now the governor demands the Legislature passes what, according to the article, House Speaker J. D. Mesnard calls an "unfair windfall for the state at the expense of Arizona taxpayers." It's obvious that the governor represents himself and not the Arizona taxpayers.
Claus Damerow
Foothills
