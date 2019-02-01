Re: the Feb. 1 column "Dem hopefuls sense McSally can be defeated again."
Tim Steller’s column regarding Grant Woods’ potential candidacy is the most recent opinion I’ve heard from misogyny apologists (and xenophobia, homophobia, etc). Mr. Steller writes "progressives in the party have been going through his (Woods) records as a radio-show host, pointing out instances of sexist language."
Mr. Grant’s comments include: a woman’s facelift could result in a "goatee;" mocking a woman’s harrowing incestuous relationship with her father before her wedding as, "he was the something old." As attorney general, he said, ‘"Most of the guys who run hot-dog stands look like convicts, anyway."
Being an "entertainer" seems to be one argument to "not make such a big deal about it," along with "it was different back then." Nope. I’m through having to pick the "least of the misogynists." If we want to enhance respect and promote diversity, we can certainly forgive, but we should not reward with a U.S. Senate seat.
Cheryl Cage
Midtown
