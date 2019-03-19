Tim Seller's column March 17 about the dangers of developments to southern Arizona rivers should be mandatory reading for all Arizona politicians. He correctly describes the horrors of the Rosemont Mine and Benson's Villages of Vigneto (28,000 homes!) developments and their potential effects on our desert environments. And these aren't the only proposed desert-destroying developments in southern Arizona.
I am baffled and angered by the willingness of Arizona's politicians to cave in to greedy developers who seek to destroy our desert landscape and few remaining rivers in order to line their pockets with generous short-term profits. They should seek to stop these developments, but instead they support them. The rest of us and our desert are the poorer for their failures to act.
Jeffrey Dean
Northwest side
