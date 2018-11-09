Hopefully, most of these Green Party Voters were unaware that Angela Green had withdrawn her Candidacy and Supported Democrat Candidate Krysten Sinema for Arizona US Senator.
The Green Party, for 2020, should disband and become a part of the Liberal Component of the Democratic Party putting up their own Liberal Democrat Candidate if necessary. As it is, a Vote for a Green Party Candidate per se is, in fact, a Vote in Support of the Republican Candidate!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
