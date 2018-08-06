Re: the Aug. 4 letter to the editor "Does Grijalva belong in Congress?"
How ironic to question whether Rep. Raúl Grijalva belongs in Congress when the president and Rep. Jim Jordan — serial offenders — remain in office. That aside, it is a great idea that Raúl votes differently than Martha McSally, as the people and items she votes for are damaging to our country.
Raúl clearly believes in our veterans and their families. His staff members routinely attend and support events at the VA hospital. He has consistently called into question the deportation of our soldiers and was vehemently opposed to the recent discharge of our immigrant soldiers. I for one am glad he is our representative and wholeheartedly support his bid for re-election.
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.