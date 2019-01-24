Arizona is well on its way to turning from red to blue. The process is inevitable. The defeat of Martha McSally by Krysten Sinema in the last senatorial contest provided ample evidence of this transition. Governor Doug Ducey has done his bit to hurry the process along by appointing defeated candidate McSally to a senatorial seat she does not deserve to occupy, providing the Democrats with a golden opportunity to win both of Arizona's senate seats. Raul Grijalva should take advantage of Ducey's error to contest against McSally in 2020. Grijalva is well-known and well-liked in Arizona and deserves a promotion to the senate. He could swamp McSally and his safe congressional seat could be occupied by another democrat.
Jon Dorschner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.