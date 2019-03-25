Arizona lawmakers are considering passing the ridiculous bill, HB 2693. This bill would allow loaded guns on school campuses. Why? Because it’s “too much trouble and is too dangerous to unload then reload them with ammunition” according to the NRA. If “prudent gun owners” can’t do this safely, maybe they shouldn’t have guns. This bill is irresponsible, Senators Farnsworth, Leach, Gray and Borelli. Why? In 2018, 113 kids died in school shootings. To date, 499 teens 12-17 have died by guns and 114 children younger than 12 are dead in only 81 days this year. Loaded guns don’t belong on school grounds, in classrooms or in school parking lots. Stop pandering to the NRA’s ludicrous claims that more guns make America safer. If they did, we’d be the safest place on the planet. We’re not. NO on HB2693.
Kelley Ireland
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.