Today I see yet another gun show ad in the Star. This ad has an American flag as a backdrop. This is a clear violation of the U.S. Flag Code, Title 4, U.S. Code Chapter 1 (i) "The flag should never be used for advertising purposes in any manner whatsoever." I have repeatedly written to the Star about this violation yet they continue to run ads that are a clear violation anyway. Using the American flag to promote gun sales is reprehensible and the organizers of these gun shows do not seem to know about the Flag Code or choose to ignore it. So does the Star. Shameful and inexcusable.
Terry Etherton
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.