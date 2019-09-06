Re: the August 28 article "Mass gun violence is too common – let's do something."
McKasson's article contains common distortions. She states that Main St has become a war zone, and that 80% of firearms used in crimes were purchased without background checks. That is a totally unsubstantiated figure.
VA Tech, Parkland, Las Vegas, El Paso and even Tucson, were all purchased from dealers with background checks. Of the roughly 11,000 non-suicide firearms deaths annually, more than half are domestic violence with legally purchased arms. Take away gang shootings and you are down to less than 4,000 homicides against an unknown victim nationwide. Main street is pretty safe after all. All of it is, of course tragic, but again, done with legally purchased firearms.
Are the 200,000+ deaths by medical mistakes, or the 70,000 drug overdoses any less tragic? Focus on the forest, not the toothpicks. Yes, I do support Red Flag Laws, provided they include a judicial review and due process.
Newspapers and media have a Murder and Mayhem content rating, it's there to sell print.
Frank Engle
Oro Valley
