Molly Mckasson Morgan comment on mass gun violence is too common lets do something. There are 30,000 gun deaths in America each year but if we break it down. 65% or 19,500 are suicides. 5,100 or 17% are drug gang related. 4,950 0r 16.5% are justified police shootings. 450 or 1% are mass shootings. Us gun homicides rate similar to other G-20 countries if you take out suicides and gang killings. 40,000 drug overdoses deaths. 36,000 deaths from pneumonia alone. 250,000 medical malpractice deaths from doctors alone. Everyday 30 people die in car crashes from impaired drivers. 6,000 teens die from suiside a year. 34,000 deaths from vehicle crashes a year. 600 atv deaths a year. And were concerned about guns. Lets do something about the other deaths that guns dont do, which are far greater in numbers.
Terrence Przybylski
East side
