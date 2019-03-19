Re: the March 15 news article "Bill allowing loaded guns in school parking lots advances."
When picking up my grandson from high school last week, I inadvertently became briefly involved in a student fight that started in the school parking lot and proceeded into the street.
It was a brief but very heated exchange between students with fists flying. Then, practically before my blood pressure returned to normal, I read about Senator Farnsworth's bill that would allow loaded guns in school parking lots.
I believe that if guns had been available in the fight I had witnessed several people, including my grandson and myself, would probably be dead or wounded.
And the idea that I could have gotten my hand on a gun and stopped the fight is absurd. I was lucky to avoid being accidentally hit by a flying fist. These things happen in the blink of an eye.
Anne Gooden
Midtown
