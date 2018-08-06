Re: the Aug. 4 column "Teachers won, but their red army isn't done yet."
Jonathan Hoffman writes in his anti #RedForEd opinion that "So, on one hand, we have a Legislature made up of elected representatives of both parties."
I appreciate his spin, and it's clever, but no. In Arizona the Legislature is PREDOMINANTLY the representatives of the red Maricopa County. We're the state of Phoenix, Arizona, and what they say carries. Yes, we do have representatives of both parties, and ours and those of northern Arizona go ignored, unfunded and denied.
Hoffman and the Phoenix politicians are welcome to their agenda. That's how representative democracy works. Tucson, Pima County, and the rest of the state other than Maricopa County would be happy with rewarding teachers and removing corrupt fat-cat politicians.
Ehud Gavron
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.