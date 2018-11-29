It appears Gov. Ducey is being lobbied to appoint Martha McSally to the Senate when Jon Kyl quits. Hmmm... Clearly, McSally is accomplished and very successful. When McSally was first elected to the House I emailed her, urging her to be her own person and not be another political hack, blindly and obediently following party line.
Turns out, McSally is indeed an obedient political hack, voting party line nearly 100 percent of the time. McSally’s voting record does not demonstrate a willingness to engage, to work with others, including the opposition party, to solve the many and serious problems facing the nation. Sen. Martha McSally? No, no thank you.
Archer D. Grayling
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.