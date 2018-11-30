Re: the Nov. 27 letter to the editor "Just the facts, please."
A recent letter writer complained about the Star's characterization of the president's statements and tweets as "rants." While I do not recall seeing anything coming from Trump's person that was not a rant, an outright lie or an attention-seeking assertion, I have to agree with the writer's complaint. We need more folks to read his actual words and I think labeling his utterances as rants simply keeps those folks from doing that. Other articles that do fact-checking are the place to provide the actual evaluation of his words.
Michael Judd
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.