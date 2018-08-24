The Heinz / Kirkpatrick campaign fight is good for both of them. What they are saying about each other is fluff compared to what the out-of-state conservative billionaires like the ones who own Gov. Ducey will say in the ads they run as they attempt to keep the seat Republican and their tax cuts in place. The candidates know that politics is a full contact sport where you must be able to both take and dish out a strong punch.
Hopefully, whoever wins the Democrat nomination will get the full support of all the other candidates and their supporters. Winning the seat is more important than which Democrat wins the seat.
George Libman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.