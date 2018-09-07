Myself and others asked Ann Kirkpatrick to run for CD2 after she moved to Tucson to help take care of her grandchildren. That was back when Martha McSally was the opposition. I'm glad Ann won over half a dozen candidates who were left of the district.
And negativism! Hold onto your hats as Republicans roll out $2 million in attack ads against her. May Ann again win and give Tucson an experienced, accessible representative -- and help flip the House!
Jim Steinman
Midtown
