Very disturbing that David Eppihimer, Pima County GOP Chair, continues to spread the myth that the Nazis were Socialists! Which is worse, that it's from ignorance or duplicity? When Hitler took over the DAP (German Workers' Party) in the early 20s he renamed it NSDAP (National Socialist German Workers' Party) as a deliberate move to attract the working class away from the Social Democrat and Communist parties. The main thrust was always nationalism, racism, and anti-Marxism. Early on Hitler did use some anti-capitalism rhetoric to entice workers, but this was later dropped in order to attract business leaders to the party. The early DAP was built upon the ideals of the paramilitary Freikorps and the occult Thule Society. I learned the details of this with only 30 mins. of Google searching. That Mr. Eppihimer didn't know, or look up, this information before writing his letter is shameful.
Brian Gross
Northeast side
