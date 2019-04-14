Remember in 2010, when the SCOTUS in Citizens United vs. FCC ruled that money is speech and corporations are people, and therefore the government cannot infringe on corporations’ constitutional right to use their money to further their political goals? I do.
Remember in 2010, or thereafter, all the Republicans who denounced this twisted conservative judicial activism in favor of the corporate elites? I don’t.
Fast forward to 2019, when the AZ House and Senate voted to deny public contracts to corporations who refuse to enter into or terminate existing contracts with entities doing business with Israel. Did you read the article about this in the April 9th edition of the Arizona Daily Star? I did.
Did you see anything in that story about scrupulous Republicans refusing to vote for a bill that would trample on the constitutional free speech rights of corporations, including the right to use contractual arrangements, i.e. money, to influence politics? I didn’t.
Grant Winston
Marana
