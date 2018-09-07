Sheriff Napier says without Operation Stonegarden funds, he might not be able to keep his offices in Three Points and Ajo open. Yet Stonegarden was never meant to help keep Sheriff’s Department offices running. Stonegarden funds are strictly allocated for “providing enhanced coordination between local and federal law enforcement agencies,” according the Homeland Security Grant Department’s own website.
In its funding guidelines, Homeland Security elaborates that Operation Stonegarden may not be used for hiring or paying permanent law enforcement officers, for funding routine patrols and operations, or for construction and repair costs. The grant can only be used for “extras” specific to the Sheriff’s Department’s collaboration with Homeland Security, such as overtime pay and specialized equipment.
If the Sheriff’s Department is using Stonegarden for the day-to-day operations of its offices, rather than for those extras, they’re misusing federal funds. That merits a full investigation, not vague threats to close offices once the funds are taken away.
Janni Simner
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.