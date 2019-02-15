After doing an anecdotal survey of his fans and not-fans, these results came back:
• “uber-serious, or thorny, prickly & generally sullen” people ----90% fans
• All the rest---10% fans
• Not-fans----50% of sample size
Turns out it was all a matter of graphics. Fans liked that scratchy excess detail, and that repetitive cast of characters; their brains told ‘em they were getting their money’s worth. Inasmuch as it confirmed their biases with standard liberal content.
So what did the genius managers at the ADS do? Nothing, they continued to allow their rapidly diminishing brand to be determined by a cartoonist, and not a very good one at that.
Bill Sellers
Oro Valley
