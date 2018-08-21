We should all take a few moments to reflect on how the federal government has helped us. I was at event for Mary Matiella, a candidate for Congress. She talked about how the government played a key role in her life. Her father was a farm worker who got a construction job and was severely injured. The family survived on Social Security disability and, thanks to a federal grant, she went to college. Mary got me thinking about how government has helped me. Well, I’m still alive thanks to safer highways and airplanes, better meds, cleaner water, purer foods, and bluer skies. While others attack government, Mary Mattiella will protect it — it protected her and it protects us.
Kenney Hegland
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.