The recent article by Tim Stellar about billionaire Howard Buffett having undo influence on the Cochise County sheriff's office failed to mention that Howard Buffett served as Sheriff of Macon County Illinois. He has had over 3000 hours of patrolling and training, 74 weapons qualifications, and several law-enforcement awards. Via his donations, Macon County sheriffs office received bullet proof vests for its deputies and improved communication equipment such as radios.
Pam Farris
Northwest side
