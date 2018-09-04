In the movie "Tombstone" Doc Holiday's character says, "My hypocrisy knows no bounds." Wednesday's Arizona Supreme Court ruling, taking the "Invest for Ed" initiative off of the November ballot was a victory for the Arizona Chamber of Commerce. I researched which corporations made up the ACC and four stood out: TEP, Cox, the University of Arizona and Raytheon. They got my attention because they are also considered partners in the local organization "Tucson Values Teachers."
These companies should be ashamed of themselves. Teachers worked hard to provide a solution to the funding of education in this state. Then companies who claim to "value teachers" are the same ones who play an active role in suppressing achievable solutions. "Tucson Values Teachers" needs to do some reflecting and redefining their notion of value.
Christopher Rubio-Goldsmith
Midtown
