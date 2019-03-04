I find it incredible that in the Saturday edition, there are two separate articles showing the hypocrisy of Mayor Rothschild. His State of the City address talks about his vision with "economic development and commitment to our people." Then an article on mayor and council naming seen companies they refuse to invest in because they made the heinous mistake of work on the border wall. Yet, they will "consider" bids on Tucson projects? They cite their decision to "stand with the immigrant community."
I personally find it offensive that they lump "illegal immigrants" in with my grandparents who were "legal immigrants". I have their original certificates of naturalization. Mayor and council are taking a stand against union jobs that these companies offer. What does this show any company that is currently doing business in Tucson and any potential newcomers? On a whim, your company will be discriminated against.
Terry Hlivko
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.