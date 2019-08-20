In response to "Voters should pick a Party". I became an Independent in 1984 (Reaganomics) before it became
"Cool" to be one. I was tired of Democrats or Republicans trying to ramrod something (or someone) through .
because "You have to vote Party". I wanted to vote for the person or the measure regardless of Party.
Unfortunately, we have created this monster of government with Republicans or Democrats putting Party above
everything (right or wrong, even Country). Our Founding Fathers never intended for these power plays and
gerrymandering districts for an advantage of Party lines. The "Two Party" System has created there own rules of
choosing Party - Like not being able to vote in Primaries .. which is B.S. and must be changed back. The Two Party
System has become full of Corruption & Hypocrisy with back room deals and power plays. The people must
change this by voting in better people.
Paul Discher
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.