A FY 2017 U.S. Immigration Court's report released to Congress showed 1,300,000 foreign nationals at large in the public who have been issued deportation orders, of that number, 973,000 failed to appear for their court hearings. The report showed 42% of aliens released from ICE custody before their immigration trial failed to appear. For FY 2017, the ICE Office of Detention and Removal released statistics showing administrative arrests of 105,000 foreign nationals with criminal convictions, including 355 homicides, 1,400 for sexual assaults, 1,020 for robberies, etc. Of course most crimes involve a victim (s). Now you have "activists" wanting to make Tucson a "sanctuary city" for illegal aliens. Doing so would only encourage more to come here. On any given day, about 70 are housed at the Pima County jail for committing serious state felony crimes here. ICE should continue apprehending aliens ordered removed by Immigration judges. THAT is the only disincentive for more coming here thinking they can abscond with impunity.
David Burford, Retired ICE Senior Special Agent
Northwest side
