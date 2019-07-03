Recently there has been opposition to the proposed Interstate 11 going through Avra Valley because it would ‘destroy’ the Sonoran Desert. I am a botanist and conservationist who has worked for four non-profit conservation organizations in the Tucson area for the last 40 years. The Sonoran Desert is a huge area with six subdivisions in Arizona, California, Sonora, Baja California, and Baja California Sur. The eastern extension of the Lower Colorado River Valley subdivision in Avra Valley is depauperate and badly disturbed. Excellent protected examples of Sonoran Desert vegetation are on both sides of the proposed IH 11 corridor in Ironwood National Monument, Saguaro National Park, and Tucson Mountain Park. There may economic, political, or cultural arguments against this freeway, but loss of important Sonoran Desert habitat is not important.
Tom Van Devender
North side
