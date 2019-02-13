If anyone needs yet another reason why we have anarchy at our southern border, eight immigrant families separated under Trump administration policy have filed claims demanding $6 M each in damages for what they describe as lasting trauma. I’m trying to process this, so please help me. These families arrived at my front door uninvited, they stepped across the threshold before I could close my door, I was upset with their presence in my living room and now they want to own my house. What am I missing here? Can you image what a local charity such as the Salvation Amy, GAP Ministries or Ben’s Bells, to name only three out of 300, could do with $50,000,000?
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.