So Donna McTrump, formerly known as Martha McSally, won the Republican Senate primary here in Arizona. It will be interesting to see who she chooses to be for the general election. Joan McCain maybe? That's probably way too much of a stretch, even for a mimic as industrious as McSally/McTrump. You might disagree with him, but you always knew exactly who John McCain was and what he stood for. And so did McCain. That's something not even remotely true of McSally/McTrump.
John Anderson
West side
