Claims to the contrary, the majority of immigrants on our Borders are not attempting to enter our country illegally. Most are following established legal procedures to be granted a safe harbor from political oppression in their home countries. Many of our ancestors fled European oppression and came to America for similar reasons. That didn't turn out so well for the Native population. One can't help wondering if we're due for some pay back. Our conscience is not clean. Our hands not clear of blood. Our history of White Supremacy, Slavery, and Native American "Reservations" speak to our own hypocrisy.
Jay Quick
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.