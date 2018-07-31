The more we see reporters reporting on "ICE" and only obtaining so called facts to tell me what is true/not true, based upon the Los Angeles Times, is not "journalism".
Maybe the API. Not Los Angeles Times. I am from Los Angeles.
Talk about "fake" news.
In lieu of this so called "reporting of facts", is it common to "factually" report based upon other's fake/real news?
Are reporters seeking "one sided agenda" and or is it a matter of "lazy fact finding"? (Steller's bias is obvious)
In the world of today's "fake" news, I must only take the article, and research the facts myself as I dont believe any reporter who reports "things" from other news/tabloid sources and re writes them as "fact".
Is this type of journalism straight from our own "U of A"?
Where's Walter Cronkite when we need his ethics?
Martin Nustad
East side
