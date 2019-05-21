I am of an age to remember when the legislative branch of a state or the country had the power to pass laws that would be enacted. Today's demand by the AZ legislature for them to reduce taxes is an example of the current impotence. Through all of 2018 the legislature ignored the federal tax changes which caused citizens to pay more taxes. In 2019 they proved that they were unable to do anything about this tax imbalance. Now they demand that they do what they have shown they are unwilling to do. How many of us believe that the legislature will cut taxes? The AZ legislature is a joke and can't even pass a bill naming lemonade the state drink.
Mimi Pollow
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.