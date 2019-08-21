Disclosure. I am 78, Pima county resident, Yellow dog Independent (I would vote for a yellow dog before I would Donald Trump), and I don't give a damn whether Regina Romero gets elected Mayor or not. I am a former partner and current part-time employee of Crest Insurance.
I am upset at the hatchet job (unfair criticism) Cody Ritchie has received as a result of a political contribution he made to Donald Trump as a result of the co-chairman position. Cody is a cradle Republican and is supporting his party and its president. I would bet that Jim Click and the majority of business leaders in Tucson have done the same thing. He is a friend of mine and does not criticize me for my political beliefs. Cody is generous, kind and very unprejudiced guy. ask any of his very diverse and loyal group of employees. You need to find some other reason to not vote for Romero, Ritchie is an asset to her campaign.
Rudy Mathews
Northeast side
