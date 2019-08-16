The two PACs mentioned did not give money to Romero or her campaign to spend. However, they did buy advertising legally, transparently, and uncoordinated with her campaign. The Clean Election Laws (local and state) allow that. The PACs cited both represent causes that many, if not most Tucsonans, support, as do I.

Voters would be better served if you had focused your headline and article on the sources of the other candidates’ non-clean funds, such as large sums from out-of-state developers.

Sandra Almasy

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

