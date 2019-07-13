Re: the July 5 article "Downtown shouldn't widen divide between rich, poor."
In response to Greg Evan's longing for a Tucson downtown where homeless people can exist next to regular shoppers and restaurant patrons and college students I present the perspective of someone who has spent my entire life west of Tucson Blvd. I grew up hearing about the good old days of Steinfeld's and Jacome's, and people pining for a vibrant downtown. I raised my kids downtown and still live here. The transformation got off to a slow start but has since made downtown a common destination again instead of a place to visit once every few years for the street fair. I personally enjoy being able to walk in my own neighborhood without stepping over someone. For anyone who actually wants a half-baked downtown revitalization: I submit La Placita.
Robert Pitts
Downtown
