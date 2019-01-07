In a recent letter to the editor, the writer said he and his wife had left their previous political party and registered as Independents, and that the abandoned political parties should feel threatened by voters leaving their ranks. While I too am registered as an Independent, I do not think the state recognized political parties have much to fear.
As the Arizona state voting system currently functions, Independents can only affect the outcome by voting for whomever is running/nominated by the recognized political parties. Of course there is the opportunity to write-in a name, but that is unlikely to gather enough votes to elect the write-in candidate. To me, the only way for Independents to really threaten the existing political parties is to form a new party.
Randy Garmon
Midtown
