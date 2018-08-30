Re: the Aug. 30 article "AZ Supreme Court throws 'Invest in Ed' initiative off Nov. ballot."
This Supreme Court decision is a travesty of justice. Activist judges have allowed their personal political ideology to subvert the will of the people. There is no precedent for removing an initiative, Prop. 207, from the ballot after it is certified. This wrong decision for narrow interests cannot be allowed to stand.
The next March On The Capitol will have more than 75,000. The next initiative will have more than 500,000 signatures. Every artificial obstacle imposed will be overcome. As intended by Arizona's Founding Fathers, the people will be heard through the initiative process.
We will remember this November.
John Yoakum
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.