Gov. Ducey conveniently forgets his past statements regarding the courts. Saying “Judge Wake puts on a robe in the morning and thinks he’s God,” all because a sitting Federal Judge issued an ruling that the Governor didn’t like. What the Governor is really upset about is a Federal judge who just happens to have been appointed by a Republican. Seems Ducey doesn’t like activist judges, but past statement’s tell a different story. On adding two Republican judges to the State Supreme Court Ducey acknowledged “he has a philosophy of what he expects a judge to be” Capitol Media Services. In 2016 “the 9th Federal Appellate Court is just too large and takes too long to gain resolution”. The next day Ducey admitted “that there’s an ideological reason for his push to move Arizona out of the 9th Circuit”. When asked by me in Oro Valley about this he said "I want an all Conservative 9th district court for Arizona and four other states”.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.