Despite having been anointed and abundantly funded by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, Ann Kirkpatrick is running scared in the Democratic CD2 primary campaign, perhaps terrified of Dr. Matt Heinz. Our household has received three anti-Heinz mailers from Kirkpatrick in the past week, all of them linking him to the NRA because of his meaningless vote in February 2012 for HB2640, which passed the House 42-15-2. Had Heinz voted differently, the tally would have been 41-16-2 and the bill — prohibiting the Game and Fish Commission from placing limits on the capacity of magazines for firearms approved for hunting — had no organized opposition and the NRA had taken no position on it.
If they're reading this, I ask the DCCC to butt out of contested primaries and save their money for Democratic general election candidates. If you're a Democratic primary voter in CD2, I'd suggest you vote for one of the candidates who's running a positive campaign.
Frank Bergen
Northeast side
