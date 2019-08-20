This weekend, I traveled to Washington DC with 2,000 fellow Moms Demand Action activists from around the country to learn more more about how to stop gun violence in our communities.
While we were together, news of yet another mass shooting broke. This time in El Paso. As I learned of yet another community devastated by gun violence, I doubled down on my commitment to honor all victims and survivors of gun violence with ACTION. I’m calling on every Arizonan to take that same pledge.
Background checks for every commercial gun sale are the single most effective policy for preventing gun deaths and injuries. We must demand that Senators McSally and Sinema protect families from dangerous people with by supporting HR. To be connected to our lawmakers, text CHECKS and to 644-33.
Kara Waite
Graham County
