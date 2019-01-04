Re: the Dec. 31 article "AZ bill would ban teachers from raising controversial topics in class."
Having spent most of my adult career teaching high school English, the proposal by Mark Finchem boggles my mind. Is he afraid that political, ideological, or religious discussions could create thinking adults? Children have opinions and are anxious to discuss them in class and elsewhere. While it isn't a teacher's place to indoctrinate young people in their own beliefs and most understand this, it is every competent teacher's role to encourage students to be able to identify their stand on a controversial topic and create strong documentation to support their stand.
This is called "critical thinking" and it is something that most college professors and many employers complain young people today lack. Fitting students with rose colored glasses does not work as today's young people are exposed to controversy on a daily basis. Might they not agree with the likes of Mark Finchem if exposed to controversial topics which go against his beliefs? Controversial topics are ubiquitous. Parents, your children must learn to use their critical thinking skills to succeed.
Barbara Mongan
West side
