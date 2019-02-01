Re: the Jan. 30 article "Lawmaker wants to double gasoline tax to fund road fixes."
Must say that the proposal to raise gasoline taxes for state road repair, maintenance and new expansion makes sense from the standpoint of having the roads maintained by the people who use them the most. If you don’t drive much, you're not going to pay for those that are heavy users.
My only concern, and main reason I resist any form of increased funding, is distrust that the new windfall will not be spent as intended when enacted by the Legislature. Past results support my hesitation to believe in the intended results being the sole beneficiary of the additional taxes.
Lyle Sedlacek
Oro Valley
