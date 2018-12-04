Thank you, Tim Steller, for the excellent column on McSally’s whinny excuse for losing her election. McSally ran a vicious, negative, no-fact campaign. What really caused me concern was the fact that veterans, journalists and voters failed to research her claims. I was most interested in her claim regarding her service in the USAF, that she was the first female fighter pilot. This is a total misrepresentation. She was a pilot of an A-10 Warthog whose mission is ground attack against armored vehicles and installations, and close air support of ground forces. The A-10 is not designed for air-to-air (fighter) combat. The first female fighter pilot actually was Jeannie Marie Leavitt (nee Flynn; born 1967), who piloted an F-15 fighter plane in 1993. Governor Ducey, if you appoint McSally to fill McCain’s spot, you will be making me and other veterans very angry.
Thomas Wilson
Northwest side
