Re: the Jan. 30 letter to the editor "Walls work."
I think the letter writer never looked a little bit deeper into the issue. The German wall never worked. According to his letter 3.5 people per week got out of East Germany, but he forgets that the East Germans had a death zone. Everyone was shot in this area. If 3.5 people per week — according to his information — still got out from a mined death zone, got away from the killer dogs, got away from the deadly Volkspolizei (believe me, they did not hesitated to shoot everyone coming close). Unless the USA is willing to do exactly that, the wall will not work.
If the writer follows the news, he probably heard that the majority of the drugs and criminals are coming through the official sites. Why not get the Border Patrol where they belong — on the border. Double the people to patrol, and I am sorry, not running with your body and having a good time, like you can watch so many times.
Trust me, after living in Germany for 40 years. You do not want a wall.
Gisela Halley
Sierra Vista
