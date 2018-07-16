JoeMorgan, Martha McSally and most of the rest of the GOP are on the bash the illegal immigrant warpath. They are all very concerned about national security and in a hysterical panic that brown people are coming here to attack and endanger our country and citizens. However, no mention is ever made on their part of a white Russia invading our country, influencing our elections, instigating disharmony, division and conflict in our national unity.
Is this uneven, selective concern for national security the primary policy of white supremacy? Which is more dangerous, poor brown Latino and Middle Eastern aliens who want to get ahead, work, pay taxes and SS or a powerful white nuclear armed Russia seeking to weaken the Western Alliance and NATO to restore the former glory of the Soviet Union in Europe and around the world?
Is McSally, a former military person, intent on committing high treason to deliver Europe to the Ruskies and thereby satisfy her yearnings for a brown free America?
Carlos Encinas
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.