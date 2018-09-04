I did not vote for Senator John Mccain simply because of his pick of Vice President. However, when future generations ask me about the man he was there are several instances I can tell them. His standing with President Bill Clinton a draft dodger during a Vietnam War Memorial Service, his willingness to reach his hand across the asile. However, I show them the clip of Senator Mccain correcting a women who claimed President Obama was a Muslim. What politician especially a Republican would do that. I would tell the story how Senator Mccain took the high road when President Trump made disparaging about his service record. Forgive me for being cynical but we are never going to see the likes of Senator Mccain again. They don't make them like they used to. May he Rest in Peace
Gabriel Bustamante
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.