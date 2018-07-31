For those who wonder why Rep. Martha McSally does not resist the shenanigans of President Donald J. Trump, remember this: In the military, McSally (and others) followed a wide range of orders from someone above her, every day, from: "Time to get up!" to "go shoot a tank" — and much more. If she had not followed orders she would not have obtained such a high, commendable rank in the United States Air Force. The fact that the current Commander in Chief dodged the draft five times by claiming bone spurs allows for some occasional disobedience.
Obviously, McSally was a good officer. Military culture lasts. Even 57 years after discharge, I am still doing some things the way the Air Force taught me. Thankfully, my discharge order allows me to make important decisions on my own.
Wayne Beal
Green Valley
